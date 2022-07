June '22 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for BIRMINGHAM, BUFFALO-NIAGARA FALLS, GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, RICHMOND, and ROCHESTER, NY, and SPRING '22 Books for ASHEVILLE, BIRMINGHAM, BUFFALO-NIAGARA FALLS, FREDERICKSBURG, GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, RICHMOND, ROCHESTER, NY, and TUSCALOOSA, AL. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming FRIDAY 7/22, June ’22 Ratings for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, and SYRACUSE, and SPRING '22 Books for AUGUSTA-WATERVILLE, ME, BANGOR. BURLINGTON-PLATTSBURGH, CONCORD (LAKES REGION), HUDSON VALLEY, LEBANON-HANOVER, WHTE RVR JNCT, MANCHESTER, MONTPELIER-BARRE-ST. JOHNSBURY, NEWBURGH-MIDDLETOWN, NY, PORTLAND, ME, PORTSMOUTH-DOVER-ROCHESTER, POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, UTICA-ROME, and WATERTOWN, NY.

