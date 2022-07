June '22 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO SPRING '22 Books for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, and SYRACUSE, and SPRING '22 Books for AUGUSTA-WATERVILLE, ME, BANGOR. BURLINGTON-PLATTSBURGH, CONCORD (LAKES REGION), HUDSON VALLEY, LEBANON-HANOVER, WHTE RVR JNCT, MANCHESTER, MONTPELIER-BARRE-ST. JOHNSBURY, NEWBURGH-MIDDLETOWN, NY, PORTLAND, ME, PORTSMOUTH-DOVER-ROCHESTER, POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, and UTICA-ROME. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming MONDAY JULY 25th JUNE '22 Ratings for TUCSON, TULSA, METRO FAIRFIELD COUNTY GRAND RAPIDS DAYTON, and FT. MYERS-NAPLES, and SPRING '22 Books for DANBURY, CT, FT. SMITH, AR, KALAMAZOO, LIMA-VAN WERT, OH, MCALLEN-BROWNSVILLE-HARLINGEN, MUSKEGON, MI, NEW HAVEN, and SARASOTA-BRADENTON.





« see more Net News