Breakaway Festival

PRIME SOCIAL GROUP announced their fifth event in the multi-city BREAKAWAY MUSIC FESTIVAL with BREAKAWAY CLAIFORNIA. The tour will be in OAKLAND at the OAKLAND ARENA GROUNDS on FRIDAY, OCT 14th & SATURDAY, OCT 15th. Acts for BREAKAWAY CLAIFORNIA will include GRYFFIN, LOUIS THE CHILD, BIG WILD, SAID THE SKY, TYCHO, and more.

PRIME SOCIAL GROUP Co-Founder ZACH RUBEN said, “We’re thrilled to announce the fifth and final festival for BREAKAWAY in CALIFORNIA. We’re excited to also be introducing a new market into the mix with this amazing weekend lineup of live music.”

VP of Concerts and Festivals for ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT, BRYAN DUQUETTE said, “We’re excited to partner with PRIME SOCIAL GROUP for the CALIFORNIA edition of the BREAKAWAY MUSIC FESTIVAL for something new to our festival portfolio since launching major music events Life is Beautiful in LAS VEGAS in 2013 and MONTEREY Pop 50 in 2017. What’s most appealing with the BREAKAWAY model is that the pricing is accessible and the diversity of the programming that ranges from electronic to pop.”

BREAKAWAY MUSIC FESTIVAL will kick off in KANSAS CITY on AUG 5-6 before traveling to GRAND RAPIDS, MI on AUG 19th-20th; COLUMBUS, OH on AUG 26th-28th; CHARLOTTE, NC on SEPT 30th & Oct 1th; and OAKLAND on OCT 14th-15th.

Ticket & show information can be found here.





