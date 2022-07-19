Davis, left, and Fregoso

In the wake of SVP/Promotion BOB REEVES' departure YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 7/18), RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has elevated East Coast Regional JEFF DAVIS to National Dir./Promotion and West Coast Regional ROGER FREGOSO to Sr. Dir./Promotion, West. In addition to taking the helm of the West Coast region, FREGOSO will also assist in various National duties as part of the restructuring. Central Dir./Promotion NATHAN CRUISE remains in that role he has held since joining the company in FEBRUARY.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have JEFF and ROGER lead us forward," said label Pres./co-founder JENNIFER JOHNSON. "Over the years, their hard work and fantastic relationships at Country radio have helped take our team to a new level, and we're looking forward to continuing to grow."

DAVIS and FREGOSO both joined RISER HOUSE in 2020 (NET NEWS 8/10/20). Before that, DAVIS was Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion & Marketing at Country artist AARON WATSON’s BIG LABEL RECORDS. Prior career stops include BBR MUSIC GROUP's RED BOW RECORDS, as well as NINE NORTH, COLD RIVER, and COUNTRY THUNDER on the record label side, in addition to radio gigs in GAINESVILLE, FL; DAYTONA BEACH, FL; CHARLOTTE; JACKSONVILLE, FL; and TALLAHASSEE, FL.

FREGOSO arrived at RISER HOUSE from a Promotion Manager position at 19th & GRAND RECORDS, and has previous experience at REVIVER RECORDS and sister label DAVMORECORDS, as well as BIG LOUD RECORDS, CURB RECORDS and sister label SIDEWALK RECORDS.

