New Country music festival ELEVATION BEAVER CREEK, to be held OCTOBER 2nd-4th in BEAVER CREEK, CO, has revealed the first round of performers. BRETT ELDREDGE, ELLE KING, PARMALEE, DYLAN SCOTT, LAINEY WILSON, DANIELLE BRADBERY, CHAYCE BECKHAM, KOLBY COOPER, MADELINE EDWARDS, IAN FLANIGAN, KING CALAWAY, COREY KENT, STEPHANIE QUAYLE, CHARLY REYNDOLDS, JONATHAN ROY, NATE SMITH and DRAKE SMITH are set to play, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 7/7), the event will bring music supervisors, radio programmers, DSP curators, label executives, VIPs, corporate hospitality groups, and more from around the country to experience the event.

ELEVATION organizers (who also stage the annual LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY event in CALIFORNIA) plan to allow artists to tap into their creativity and draw in an element of adventure through activities and excursions, sometimes led by the artists themselves.

