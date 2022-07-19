Built Ford Tough

OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP has partnered with MID-SOUTH FORD DEALERS as the exclusive automotive partner of the GRAND OLE OPRY and NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM. The partnership will add a new FORD Lounge at both the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE and the RYMAN, which will provide more amenities and exclusive offerings for visitors to enjoy at each venue.

At the OPRY HOUSE, a brand-new outdoor lounge space will be constructed to give all OPRY guests a new space to enjoy prior to live events, just steps away from the main entrance. More details on the FORD Lounge experience at the RYMAN will be announced at a later date.

The sponsorship will also create the first "OPRY Community Day," patterned after the existing RYMAN Community Day, which will give TENNESSEE residents the opportunity to take the OPRY’s backstage tour for free in SEPTEMBER.

« see more Net News