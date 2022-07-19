Alicea (Photo: New York Mets)

Former NEW YORK METS Spanish-language radio broadcaster JUAN ALICEA died MONDAY (7/18) at his home in FLORIDA at 85. ALICEA worked for the METS starting in 1969 and was part of the team's Spanish broadcasts in 1982-2019. The Spanish-language radio booth at CITI FIELD is named in his honor.

“JUAN was an innovator and pioneer in the Spanish broadcasting field as well as renowned and respected throughout the industry as an extraordinary broadcaster,” said METS President SANDY ALDERSON. “He was instrumental in the creation of Hispanic Marketing, Promotions and Community Events. His 50 years of service made him a highly regarded member of the METS family. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his son JOHN and granddaughter DAMIANA."

“JUAN was a legendary figure on the Spanish METS broadcasts,” said AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK Brand Mgr. TIM SCHELD. “We’ve been proud and honored to have worked alongside someone of such character, kindness and talent.”

“JUAN was not only my role model, but a father figure as well,” said the METS' current Spanish radio broadcaster MAX PEREZ JIMENEZ. “We have all lost a true master professor of baseball and all his teachings and wisdom will remain with me forever.”

