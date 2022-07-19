Sold

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION, which acquired Country WFLO-A/FARMVILLE, VA from COLONIAL BROADCASTING CO., INC. when it also acquired sister WFLO-F earlier this year for $750,000, is selling the AM station to HEART OF VIRGINIA COMMUNICATIONS for $75,000 plus a tower lease.

In other filings with the FCC, WHIZ MEDIA GROUP has closed on the sale of NBC affiliate WHIZ-TV and Full Service WHIZ-A-W272EE/ZANESVILLE, OH, Top 40 WHIZ-F (Z92)/SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH, and Country WZVL (HIGHWAY 103)/PHILO-ZANESVILLE, OH to MARQUEE BROADCASTING for $10.7 million plus a two-year consulting agreement with WHIZ Pres. HANK LITTICK at $100,000 per year.

XANA OREGON, LLC has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican KYOZ-A-K239CL (KE BUENA 95.7)/SPOKANE, WA to 247 MEDIA MINISTRIES (WORSHIP 24/7) for $225,000.

And ROBERTO VASQUEZ, JR. has closed on the donation of K243BI/WESLACO, TX to CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES OF THE VALLEY, INC.

« see more Net News