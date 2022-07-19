Charese Fruge, Lauren Crocker

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets the lowdown from LAUREN CROCKER, co-host of THE BLAINE FOWLER morning show on CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD/DETROIT.

Talking about how she got to the place where she is now, CROCKER said, “I got into radio because I love connecting with people and I like to entertain. I've always loved making people laugh or smile, even as a kid. I come from a theater family, and I have a theater background myself.”

