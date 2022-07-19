Back To Texas May 11th, 2023

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC has renewed its deal with AMAZON PRIME VIDEO for a second year. The 2023 ACM AWARDS show, set to be held at FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX (the practice facility for the DALLAS COWBOYS), will once again be available exclusively on the streaming service. It will livestream on THURSDAY, MAY 11th.

For the show, which will be the ACM's 58th annual event, longtime Executive Producer R.A. "RAC" CLARK is stepping down, and will be succeeded by RAJ KAPOOR, who has worked on previous ACM AWARDS, as well as the ACADEMY AWARDS, GRAMMY AWARDS and multiple LAS VEGAS music residencies, including SHANIA TWAIN's.

The 2022 ACM AWARDS, held MARCH 7th at ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS, was the first major awards show to forego a broadcast network and stream exclusively.

The 2023 show will mark its return to TEXAS. The 50th ACM AWARDS was held at AT&T STADIUM in ARLINGTON in 2015. The ACM AWARDS are typically held in LAS VEGAS, although it broadcast from NASHVILLE in 2000 and 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

“The ACADEMY is proud to extend our relationship with AMAZON to once again deliver the ACM AWARDS live to a global audience on PRIME VIDEO,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “The MARCH 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for Country music, allowing fans in 235 countries and territories around the globe to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the DALLAS COWBOYS.”

“Country is a cornerstone of AMAZON MUSIC,” said that company's VP/Music Industry RYAN REDDINGTON. “This year’s event paved the way for an incredibly powerful, cross-AMAZON collaboration for one of the biggest Country music moments of the year, and we look forward to expanding to new heights in celebration of the 2023 nominees.”

Commenting on the Executive Director change, WHITESIDE added, "We want to acknowledge and thank R.A. CLARK, who is stepping down as Executive Producer after more than two decades of steering the show to excellence ... and for being instrumental in launching its new home on PRIME VIDEO, as well as serving on the ACM Board of Directors for over 20 years, and as interim Executive Director of the ACADEMY in 2019. It’s impossible to look at countless iconic moments in Country music history on the ACM AWARDS stage, from LAS VEGAS to DALLAS to NASHVILLE and back, and not see RAC’s influence, his vision, and his mastery at work. His legacy lives on as our Executive Producer, RAJ KAPOOR, and the Emmy-nominated production team that RAC led for so many years, continue to revolutionize the show toward an exciting future. The ACADEMY, our industry, and all of Country Music is infinitely better for his tireless dedication, his inspiring passion, and his creative innovation. He will be missed but remains a close friend and supporter of the ACADEMY."

« see more Net News