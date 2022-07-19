Bonner

FCC Commissioner GEOFFREY STARKS' Acting Chief of Staff and Legal Advisor for media and consumer protection issues AUSTIN BONNER has exited the Commission to join the WHITE HOUSE Office of Science and Technology Policy on detail. To replace her, Wireline and National Security Advisor JUSTIN FAULB has been named Chief of Staff in STARKS' office, and COVINGTON & BURLING LLP associate HANNAH LEPOW is joining as STARKS' Legal Advisor for media and consumer protection issues.

“AUSTIN is a brilliant and dedicated public servant. Her contributions to my office and our efforts to improve digital equity will continue to have an impact long after she leaves,” said STARKS. “The WHITE HOUSE is lucky to have her, and she will be deeply missed.”

STARKS added, “I am thrilled to welcome HANNAH to my team. She is an outstanding thinker with deep knowledge of the changing media marketplace and has a keen interest in its impact on consumers. Her experience and insight will be invaluable as we work to promote media innovation that benefits all Americans.”

« see more Net News