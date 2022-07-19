Chance The Rapper

CHANCE THE RAPPER and VIC MENSA have announced the BLACK STAR LINE FESTIVAL set to take place in ACCRA, GHANA. The music & arts festival will be set in the historic BLACK STAR SQUARE on JANUARY 6th, 2023 and aims to be a bridge between Black people and artists of the DIASPORA and the globe with the continent.

The festival title’s origins were inspired by civil rights leader MARCUS GARVEY’s iconic BLACK STAR LINE. Founded in 1919, and operated by Black people, the line would link AMERICA, the CARIBBEAN, and AFRICA, to global shipping and tourism opportunities.

CHANCE said, “When VIC and I started our careers and started touring, we did shows all over the U.S. Eventually, we started touring in EUROPE. We did shows in ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA, CENTRAL AMERICA, but we never had a chance to play our music for the people who support us the most. When we came here and touched down and felt the love that we received and the fans that we got to connect with, the understanding for the need for the connection became apparent to us. We need a music festival bringing major artists to GHANA. This is what we’re working to create.”

Click here to watch the Video Announcement about the Fest.





