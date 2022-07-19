Mellon Grant Will Allow It To Help Musicians

MUSIC TO LIFE, a national nonprofit founded by PETER, PAUL & MARY's NOEL PAUL STOOKEY, has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the MELLON FOUNDATION to fund its signature ACCERLATOR programs for social justice musicians.

The donation enables MUSIC TO LIFE to create up to four national ACCELERATOR ACADEMIES over the next three years, tapping musicians across all geographies, genres and generations to engage in an eight-month intensive incubator program. Participants will receive training in strategic planning, organizing, management and fundraising to develop and execute their music and social-justice-driven concepts. Through capacity-building and mentorship, these musicians will generate viable proposals, receive pitch training and a matching grant as they collaborate with community partners and identify funding to bring their concepts to life.

Commented STOOKEY, “For these past 60 years, I have been a participating witness to the power of music to change lives. This grant confirms MUSIC TO LIFE's leadership role in mentoring the social change artist's transition from inspiring performance to constructive community engagement.”

MUSIC TO LIFE’s ACCERATORS mobilize musicians to develop sustainable, music-driven programs for communities facing persistent economic, environmental and racial injustice. With the MELLON FOUNDATION's support, MUSIC TO LIFE will train up to 75 musicians each year, prioritizing grassroots and BIPOC artists.

Said MUSIC TO LIFE Executive Director ELIZABETH STOOKY SUNDE, daughter of NOEL PUAL STOOKEY, “Musicians in our network learn how to make a living while also making change. This grant not only allows us to scale the ACCELERATOR like never before, but in doing so, we also empower cause-driven musicians across the country, who are often an overlooked resource for building more resilient communities.”

MUSIC TO LIFE’s first national ACCELERATOR will launch in early 2023. Social justice musicians with compelling ideas for community change and other interested allies are encouraged to join MUSIC TO LIFE’s mailing list for more information on application deadlines and other opportunities for involvement.

