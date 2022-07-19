Simple Minds (Photo: BMG / Dean Chalkey)

BMG has acquired key music interests of SCOTTISH rock band SIMPLE MINDS. The agreement with the band's core members, JIM KERR and CHARLIE BURCHILL, includes the publishing rights to more than 240 songs across five chart-topping UK albums, the band’s neighboring rights and royalties from their entire recorded catalog.

The deal marks the culmination of a long-standing relationship between BMG and SIMPLE MINDS. BMG has previously served as the administrator of the band’s publishing catalog and released their 2018 album, "Walk Between Worlds." Last month, BMG announced that it will release the band’s latest studio album, "Direction Of The Heart, on OCTOBER 21st

BMG President Repertoire & Marketing UK ALISTAIR NORBURY stated, “There are few bands who can claim to have changed music, but over a period of 45 years SIMPLE MINDS have done precisely that. It has been a long courtship, but we are delighted to have the opportunity to be custodians of their outstanding catalogue. We are thrilled that BMG is now the musical home of SIMPLE MINDS, past, present and future.”

Added JIM KERR, “We are very pleased to have struck this deal. It feels like the right time for us and our families. We look forward to working with everyone at BMG.”

The acquisition of the SIMPLE MINDS catalog is BMG’s eighth acquisition in the UK this year. The company announced in APRIL that it had acquired a 50% stake in PRIMAL SCREAM’s music publishing interests.

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, SIMPLE MINDS commenced an extensive tour on MARCH 31st playing to over 500,000 people across EUROPE. The tour will continue through the summer, concluding on SEPTEMBER 17th in LEEDS, ENGLAND,, with a headline slot at the RADIO 2 LIVE FESTIVAL.

