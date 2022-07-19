What's The Trick?

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES afternoon team BOOKER & STRYKER will host the “iHEARTRADIO ALBUM RELEASE PARTY WITH JACK WHITE” TOMORROW (7/21). The celebration happens the day before the official release of WHITE's fifth solo album, Entering Heaven Alone; his second album release of 2022.

WHITE's ALBUM RELEASE PARTY will broadcast across iHEARTMEDIA Alternative stations and select Rock stations at 5p (PT)/8p (ET).

