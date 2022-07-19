A Night Of Celebration

The 37th Annual STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS will air on BET, BET HER, and BET INTERNATIONAL on SUNDAY, AUGUST 7h at 8p (ET). JEKALYN CARR and KIERRA SHEARD recently (7/16) hosted the evening taped live at COBB ENERGY PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE in ATLANTA. The event will air again in syndication in markets across the country between AUGUST 13th and SEPTEMBER 11th.

Some of the highlights on the evening were PASTOR MIKE, Jr. leading the list of winners with a total of six STELLAR AWARDS, CECE WINANS won three, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer AARON LINDSEY received the ARETHA FRANKLIN ICON AWARD, RICKY DILLARD was honored with THE JAMES CLEVELAND LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, and CANDI STATON took home THE AMBASSADOR DR. BOBBY JONES LEGENDS AWARD.

This year's performances included KIRK FRANKLIN, ERICA CAMPBELL, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, MARVIN SAPP, TYE TRIBBETT, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KORYN HAWTHORNE, BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON, JOR’DAN ARMSTRONG, DOE, RUDY CURRENCE, CHRISETTE MICHELE, DARREL WALLS, and JAMES FORTUNE.

For the complete list of nominees and winners, check here.

« see more Net News