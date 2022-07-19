TRHOF: Voting Now Open

THE TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME (TRHOF) has released the names of the 50 nominee finalists for its 2022 induction class. The voting portal for members will open TODAY (7/20) at noon (CT). Twenty inductees will be chosen. Voting will end on FRIDAY, JULY 30th.

TRHOF Executive Dir. DOUG HARRIS said, "We’ve been continually working to refine, streamline and demystify the nomination and voting process, and this rollout represents a major step forward. We are fortunate to have a group of outstanding broadcasters for our voting members to consider and, for the first time, biographical information on the nominees.

“This slate of nominees spotlights the talent on both sides of the mic from the tower to the board to the conference room," he continued. "This list of nominees touches every aspect of TEXAS radio. We have small town and major market representation that connects to a variety of formats and showcases virtually every position of service in the broadcast world."

The list of nominees and voting will take place here.

