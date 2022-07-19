Michael La Crosse Has New SVP Stripes

iHEARTMEDIA AC KBEB (92.5 THE BREEZE)/SACRAMENTO PD MICHAEL LA CROSSE has been elevated to SVP/Programming of the iHEARTMEDIA/SACRAMENTO cluster. He will oversee all of the programming for News KFBK, Talker KSTE, AC KBEB, Classic Hip Hop KHYL (V101.1), Classic Rocker KYRV (93.7 THE RIVER), Country 107.1 THE BULL, and Hot AC KZIS (KISS 107.9).

His duties include partnering with the sales management, working with the PDs to achieve ratings and revenue goals, as well as collaborating with the cluster’s Marketing Director.

LA CROSS will continue to oversee the iHEARTMEDIA/PORTLAND market as VP/Programming and remain PD at KBEB. He will report to iHEARTMEDIA National Programming Group EVP/Programming MAYNARD.

MAYNARD noted, "MICHAEL is an outstanding programmer and human. He has worked closely with SACRAMENTO and many other iHEARTMEDIA markets over the past few years and I couldn't be more excited to formally expand his leadership responsibilities and influence."

iHEARTMEDIA/SACRAMENTO Market President SARA McCLURE recalled, "While working with MICHAEL as our PD of 92.5 THE BREEZE, I witnessed an incredibly talented and selfless individual demonstrate leadership and interest in helping us take all our brands to another level. I am excited for MICHAEL and for SACRAMENTO."

LA CROSSE added, “I’m very humbled to get the chance to work with the amazing team in SACRAMENTO. With a brand-new station like KISS 107.9 and a station like NEWSRADIO KFBK, that is celebrating its 100th anniversary, our stations are as diverse as SACRAMENTO itself.”

LA CROSSE was previously PD at Classic Hits WLS (94.7)/CHICAGO, AC KOST (103.5)/LOS ANGELES, and was the OM for iHEARTMEDIA/SPOKANE. He began his career at Smooth Jazz WNUA (95.5)/CHICAGO.

