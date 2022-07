Selena Gomez Is 30 (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Happy Birthday wishes on FRIDAY (7/22) to UNION ENTERTAINMENT GROUP's DAVE LONCAO, UNIV. OF FLORIDA/GAINESVILLE Dir./Programming ROB HARDER, KZZP-KMXP/PHOENIX PD/MD RAMEEN MADANI, TOWNSQUARE/MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX Dir./Content ROBB ROSE, KKGO/LOS ANGELES' LAURIE ALLEN, former KYRK/CORPUS CHRISTI PD LOGAN, WKKV/MILWAUKEE PD REGGIE BROWN, WYSS/SAULT STE. MARIE’s SCOTT COOK, consultant LARRY DANIELS, former ABC RADIO NETWORKS/DALLAS' JO INTERRANTE, KAMIKAZE RECORDS Pres. KURTIS KATO, WYRK/BUFFALO Brand Mgr. WENDY LYNN, MCA NASHVILLE's DONNA PASSUNTINO, ASCAP’s JASON SILBERMAN, WZNE/ROCHESTER PD “KOBE” FARGO, WDST/POUGHKEEPSIE APD CHRISTINE MARTINEZ, LUNCH MONEY, LLC's IRA “TONY THE TIGER” WOLF, CARVED RECORDS' ANDREW GOVATSOS, TASTE OF COUNTRY NIGHTS' SAM ALEX, SIRIUSXM’s JUSTIN KADE, WXCY/WILMINGTON, DE MD JEFF HUNT, former WQMX/AKRON PD KEN STEEL, former THE GREENROOM’s MEG RYAN SCOTT, and to former KUDL/SACRAMENTO APD/MD ORPHAN ANDREW.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (7/23), CUMULUS SVP/Programming Operations JOHN DIMICK, KHTS-KMYI/SAN DIEGO PD JOE HAZE, AUDACY’s DAVID HEIM, CUMULUS/LITTLE ROCK Dir./Programming JOE BOOKER, former AUDACY/News Format Captain and KNX/LOS ANGELES PD KEN CHARLES, TROY RESEARCH’s FLETCHER KEYES, retired WGAC/AUGUSTA PD HARLEY DREW, KLCA/RENO's MATT SMITH, former WINK/FT. MYERS’ STEVE ALLEN, TOWNSQUARE/NORTHERN COLORADO OM BRAD HANSEN, TAKE ON THE DAY’s MIKE CAPPIELLO, WWCK/FLINT PD JERRY NOBLE, WZZK/BIRMINGHAM’s DANA LUNDON-MASSUCI, W242CF & WHBQ-HD2-WIVG/MEMPHIS PD JOE MACK, WRDA/ATLANTA PD ALY YOUNG, CUMULUS/DALLAS Marketing Dir. REBECCA KAPLAN, former KVOO/TULSA’s MARTY YOUNG, iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Dir./Marketing & Promotion ECHO ROBINSON, WZYP/HUNTSVILLE PD STEVE SMITH, and WRVW/NASHVILLE’s RICKI SANCHEZ.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (7/24), KALC/DENVER’s B.J. HARRIS, WFZH/MILWAUKEE PD DANNY CLAYTON, retired broadcaster SKY DANIELS, MAINLINE/RICHMOND Station Mgr. DAVE DILLON, KRRF/SANTA BARBARA PD DUNCAN PAYTON, DOWNTOWN RECORDS' MARK CZARRA, WSRS/WORCESTER MD JACKIE BRUSH, ALL STAR RADIO NETWORK’S RIK ANTHONY, WJBQ-WHOM/PORTLAND, ME OM TIM MOORE, INTERSCOPE/GEFFEN/A&M’s MICHAEL NOVIA, EMI RECORDS/NASHVILLE's JOHN TRAPANE, QUARTZ HILL’s MATT GALVIN, KSUR-A/LOS ANGELES’ LARRY VAN NUYS, former WCTZ/HARTFORD PD PETER DELLORO, WARM-WSOX/YORK, PA PD BOBBY D, SHOW DOG NASHVILLE’s JC COFFEY, iHEARTMEDIA/ARIZONA REGION SVPP PAUL KELLEY, former iHEARTMEDIA Area SVPP STEVE POWERS, and SUN & FUN MEDIA CEO & Co-Founder ROB KOBLASZ.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (7/25) to WCBS/NEW YORK's SCOTT SHANNON, CAPITOL/NASHVILLE’s MEGAN YOUNGBLOOD, retired programming vet and entrepreneur BILL RICHARDS, KOSI/DENVER PD JIM LAWSON, KGFM/BAKERSFIELD’s E.J. TYLER, THE BEGGARS GROUP' s RISA MATSUKI LAWRENSON, COX MEDIA News/Talk/Sports Format Coordinator and WSB/ATLANTA Dir./Branding and Programming DREW ANDERSSEN, KJYO/OKLAHOMA CITY’s TJ BROWN, HARRISON EDWARDS PR & MARKETING's BOBBY KNIGHT, WSAK/DOVER, NH PD JONATHAN SMITH, TOUCAN COVE and MULTI-FACET MEDIA's LEISA ST. JOHN, consultant BOB WEST, WWLS-WKY-A/OKLAHOMA CITY PD DAX DAVIS, former iHEARTMEDIA/WICHITA Market Pres. DON POLLNOW, ALPHA MEDIA/EAST TEXAS Market Mgr. CARY CAMP, MUSIC CHOICE’s DEAN COLE, WWXM/MYRTLE BEACH, SC PD BRODIE, and to former KKND/NEW ORLEANS PD PAUL CANNELL.

« see more Net News