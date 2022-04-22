June '22 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for TUCSON, TULSA, METRO FAIRFIELD COUNTY GRAND RAPIDS DAYTON, and FT. MYERS-NAPLES, and SPRING '22 Books for DANBURY, CT, FT. SMITH, AR, KALAMAZOO, LIMA-VAN WERT, OH, MCALLEN-BROWNSVILLE-HARLINGEN, MUSKEGON, MI, NEW HAVEN, and SARASOTA-BRADENTON. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming TUESDAY JULY 26th, June '22 Ratings for ALBUQUERQUE, ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, EL PASO, FRESNO, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON, and SPRING BOOKS for JOHNSON CITY-KINGSPORT-BRISTOL, LAS CRUCES-DEMING, NM, SUNBURY-SELINSGROVE-LEWISBURG, PA, VISALIA-TULARE-HANFORD and WILLIAMSPORT, PA.





« see more Net News