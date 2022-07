June '22 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for AKRON, BAKERSFIELD, CHARLESTON, SC, HARRISBURG-LEBANON-CARLISLE, and OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS, and SPRING '22 Books for CANTON, HAGERSTN-CHAMBRSG-WAYNSB, MD-PA, LANCASTER, LINCOLN, MYRTLE BEACH, SC, NEW LONDON, CT, WILMINGTON, DE, and YORK. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming THURSDAY JULY 28th JUNE '22 Ratings for COLUMBIA, SC, DES MOINES,GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, MONTEREY-SALINAS-SANTA CRUZ, SPOKANE, and SPRINGFIELD, MA, and SPRING '22 Books for GAINESVILLE-OCALA, HOT SPRINGS, AR, and STOCKTON.

