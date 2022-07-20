Wife & Daughter Celebrate His 58th Birthday

CHRIS CORNELL’s wife VICKY CORNELL and daughter TONI CORNELL honored the rock icon on what would have been his 58th birthday with an exclusive special on SIRIUSXM’S LITHIUM Channel. The two appeared as celebrity guest DJs and handpicked songs that CHRIS loved — including classics from PRINCE, DAVID BOWIE, ADELE, JOHNNY CASH and more — and shared special memories, including an image of who CHRIS CORNELL was as a husband and father, told by those who knew him as such.

VICKY CORNELL shared how CORNELL was a huge ADELE fan and had planned to cover her ‘Tiny Desk’ concert. VICKY also shared CORNELL’s love for EMINEM and how he would sing “Not Afraid” in the car. The special will be broadcast on SIRIUSXM’S LITHIUM Channel at these times:

Rebroadcast Schedule (all times ET):

JULY 20 at, 3pm and 11pm

JULY 21 at 5pm

JULY 22 at 10am and 7pm

JULY 23 at 12pm and 9pm

JULY 24 at 3pm and 11pm

Click here to listen.





