CITY OF MONONA Non-Commercial WVMO/MONONA, WI, will debut radio veteran PAT O'NEILL's "The Weekend Concert," this SATURDAY 8-9p (CT).

O'NEILL wrapped up his commercial radio career last DECEMBER after three years with MGC GRAND BROADCASTING Oldies/Adult Hits KKVT (THE VAULT)/GRAND JUNCTION, CO. Prior to that, he spent 35 years, from 1983-2018 at MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING AC WMGN (MAGIC 98)/MADISON, WI.

O'NEILL calls the show "an hour of assorted hits from the '70s to now, but all from 'Live in Concert CDs from my personal collection."

The first show includes CHICAGO's "Beginnings," INXS 'Need You Tonight," JEWEL's "Who Will Save Your Soul," BEE GEES' "Jive Talkin'," STING's "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You" and ADELE's "Set Fire To The Rain," among others.

Reach out to PAT at patoradio1975@gmail.com or (971) 407-6995.

