"Politics and a Pint"

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KCMO-A- K279BI/KANSAS CITY morning host PETE MUNDO will host a “Politics and a Pint” discussion with MISSOURI Republican U.S. SENATE Candidate ERIC GREITENS on MONDAY, JULY 25th at the JEWEL KC Event Space in KANSAS CITY.

GREITENS, a former US Navy Lt. Commander who was deployed four times overseas, including to IRAQ and AFGHANISTAN, is the former governor of MISSOURI who resigned in disgrace after almost 18 months in office following allegations of an extramarital affair, sexual assault, an indictment on charges of invasion of privacy, later dismissed, and allegations of campaign finance violations, later settled.

