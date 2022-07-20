Bad Bunny: World Domination (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

BAD BUNNY holds down the top two slots on YOUTUBE U.S. Top Songs chart.

The LATIN star is #1 with "Me Porto Bonito," his collaboration with CHENCHO CORLEONE and #2 with "Titi Me Pregunto", both on his RIMAS ENTERTAINMENT through UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN ENTERTAINMENT.

FUTURE's "Wait For U" f/DRAKE and TEMS is #3 on FREEBANDZ/EPIC, followed by KATE BUSH's "Stranger Things" smash, "Running Up That Hill" on EMI/PARLOPHONE/WARNER, and FINESSE2TYMES' "Get Even" on his own #FINESSEGANG label.

In other YOUTUBE milestones, IMAGINE DRAGONS' "Demons" joined the BILLION VIEWS CLUB, the LAS VEGAS band's fourth entry after "Believer," "Thunder" and "Radioactive." The group also landed two recent singles on the GLOBAL TOP SONGS chart — "Enemy" (#24) and "Bones" (#82) — and claim #22 on GLOBAL TOP ARTISTS.

Meanshile TAYLOR SWIFT's "Blank Space," crossed 3 billion views, with the JOSEPH KHAN-directed visual — which finds the superstar playing a rich villainess in a country manor — becomes her second video to reach that milestone after fellow 2014 chart-topper "Shake It Off." SWIFT is #28 on the U.S. TOP ARTISTS chart.

