Lon Helton: Moving On

After 30 years on WESTWOOD ONE, first starting in 1992 (NET NEWS 6/30), LON HELTON's "Country Countdown USA" is headed for a new home at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, effective AUGUST 1st.

The three-hour weekly show, recorded each week from MUSIC ROW in NASHVILLE, has been a staple on heritage Country radio stations for three decades. Each week, HELTON is joined by a different Country star co-host while they count down the week’s Top 30 hits.His first three co-hosts for AUGUST will be SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE artists KANE BROWN, MAREN MORRIS and CHRIS YOUNG.

COMPASS' other Country programming includes daypart shows "The BIG D & BUBBA Show" and "Taste of Country Nights," as well as several other weekly programs. The company will handle affiliate and advertising sales for HELTON's show.

“Country Countdown USA has had an amazing run of more than 30 years and more than 20 major awards with WESTWOOD ONE," HELTON said.."Many thanks to everyone there -- present and past -- for everything. Having worked with [COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS CEO] PETER [KOSANN] in the past, I know that COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, and the great team he has assembled is the perfect place to continue the legacy of Country’s most listened-to and most unique Country countdown.”

Added KOSANN, “With open arms, humility, and much excitement, we welcome LON HELTON, his team, his audience, and his affiliates to COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKIS. This is a homecoming in that LON and I had the pleasure of working together years ago. It is an absolute thrill to be reunited together again.”

