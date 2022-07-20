New Charts Site Launched

PANDORACHARTS.COM is the home of the service's brand-new music charts website at PandoraCharts.com.

The site features three main music charts: TOP THUMB HUNDRED, TOP SPINS, and TRENDSETTERS, updated weekly.

TOP THUMB HUNDRED ranks new releases based on the number of thumbs up received from listeners, a strong signal of positive feedback with unique insight into the first-week reception of new releases.

TOP SPINS ranks the top 100 spinning songs on PANDORA. Tracks are removed after 16 weeks to keep the chart fresh, unless they’re still climbing in position, which is dubbed a “hot streak.”

TRENDSETTERS ranks emerging artists (any artist algorithm considers to not yet be “mainstream”) based on the number of users who are adding that artist’s station.

New charts are published every SUNDAY (TOP THUMB HUNDRED) and MONDAY (TOP SPINS, TRENDSETTERS). Users can check the charts each week or subscribe to receive weekly updates in email form.



