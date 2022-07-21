Jarre (Photo: Yunling Fang)

BMG has acquired the music publishing catalog of French electronic music pioneer JEAN-MICHEL JARRE. The deal brings rights together with JARRE's writer's income stream. BMG previously acquired the sound recordings of JARRE's first three albums when it bought independent record label FRANCIS DREYFUS MUSIC in 2012.

BMG CEO HARTWIG MASUCH commented, "JEAN-MICHEL JARRE is not only a ground-breaking pioneer in electronic music, he is a polymath and a shining ambassador for culture and internationalism. Nearly fifty years after Oxygene burst upon the world, we are delighted to build on our longstanding relationship to become custodians of his music publishing rights."

JARRE added, "This partnership with BMG means a lot to me. HARTWIG MASUCH and the entire team have been part of my family for many years. Moreover, I am pleased that my publishing back catalogue is sheltered here in EUROPE and that my work will continue to grow in such good hands. Today is a new start allowing me to develop fresh ideas and giving me the means to explore new territories. Together we will thrive."

