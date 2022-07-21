H.E.R. (Photo: Delmiro Junior / Shutterstock.com)

H.E.R. will play the lead in ABC's upcoming hybrid live-action and animated special, "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION." The special, part of "THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY" series, is set to air on ABC on DECEMBER 15th and be available on DISNEY+ the next day. H.E.R. will also serve as a Producer of the special.

H.E.R. has earned four GRAMMY AWARDS and twenty GRAMMY nominations. She won an ACADEMY AWARD in 2021 for her song "Fight For You" from the film, JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH. In 2023, H.E.R. is set to star in an adaptation of the BROADWAY musical, THE COLOR PURPLE.

DEADLINE has more.

