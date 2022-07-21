Set For October 15th

iHEARTMEDIA has rolled out its lineup for the 2022 iHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA as it returns to MIAMI's FTX ARENA on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15th. The concert will feature ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, FARRUKO, NICKY JAM, JHAY CORTEZ, BECKY G, MYKE TOWERS, MANUEL TURIZO, and DJ ADONI. iHEARTLATINO Pres./Chief Creative Officer and air personality ENRIQUE SANTOS will host.

In addition to performing, IGLESIAS will receive the iHEARTRADIO CORAZÓN LATINO AWARD, honoring an individual who exemplifies their "big heart" through community work. IGLESIAS supports SAVE THE CHILDREN and was named a ‘Changemaker for Children’ by the organization in 2019 after he collaborated with them on hurricane relief efforts following the 2017 storms HARVEY, MARIA, and IRMA.

SANTOS said, "We are so excited to head back to MIAMI to celebrate the best of Latin music this year. We’re thrilled to once again give fans the opportunity to come together and feel the unique energy that comes from celebrating our culture. This year’s iHEARTRADIO CORAZÓN LATINO AWARD recipient, ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, embodies that perfectly with his endless stream of hits and charitable work. It’s going to be a night to remember."

iHEARTMEDIA’s Spanish Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, and Spanish Oldies radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

In addition, this year the event is part of the 2022 PEPSI STRONGER TOGETHER SCHOLARSHIP program, inviting students from underserved communities to apply to win one of four $25,000 scholarships towards an education in music and arts. The four winners will also receive a trip to attend FIESTA LATINA.

