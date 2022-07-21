Reverse Merger

Performance rights organization PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, INC. issued a press release WEDNESDAY (7/20) announcing a "reverse merger" with a company called NUVUS GRO CORP., a ST. PETERSBURG, FL-based cannabis indoor growth system company, and a plan to go public, but did not announce any further details of the transaction, deferring to "regulatory filing(s) and press release(s)" that have yet to appear in the SEC's EDGAR database.

The companies also announced that NUVUS founder/Chairman/Acting CEO SAM TALARI has resigned and PRO MUSIC RIGHTS CEO/Chairman JAKE P. NOCH has been named Chairman/CEO/CFO/Secretary of NUVUS.

