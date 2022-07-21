Donation

The GRAMMY MUSEUM has received a donation from PREFERRED BANK Chairman of the Board/CEO LI YU and his wife GRACE YU. The donation is being used to fund music education programs and museum access for underserved youth in LOS ANGELES COUNTY. The MUSEUM is naming its lobby the "GRACE AND LI YU Lobby" in recognition of the donation.

“We are incredibly grateful to GRACE and LI YU for their generosity and investment in our Music Education Programs,” said GRAMMY MUSEUM Pres./CEO MICHAEL STICKA. "The GRAMMY MUSEUM celebrates the music of yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow. Mr. and Mrs. YU’s donation of $1 million is not only a philanthropic vote of confidence in our mission, but more importantly will help us to further scale our abilities to deliver impactful Music Education Programs.”

LI YU said, “GRACE and I love music. Music touched our hearts and enriched our lives. Music is universal and makes this world a better place to live. GRACE and I are thankful to have this opportunity to be helpful to music education.”

