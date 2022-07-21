State Champs?

In this week's "BEYOND THE 615" column at ALL ACCESS, TODD STACH dives into the reasons why so many don't take more risks. He also shares a time he took a risk in a flashback to 1989.



STACH writes, "Many people are paralyzed by the fear of failing. Not only do they have pressure placed on them by others, some people carry an unbearable amount of weight on their own. It’s very difficult to be a risk-taker with all of that swirling around in your head. Sometimes, being placed in a pressurized situation can force you out of your comfort zone. I thought of one moment that left an impression on me so deeply that I can still remember it like it was yesterday."



Read the whole column here.

