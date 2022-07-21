Martin (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

RICKY MARTIN's nephew will not move forward with his case against the singer for an alleged sexual relationship.

A judge in PUERTO RICO has ruled to not extend the temporary restraining order put in place on JULY 1st after a closed virtual hearing that included MARTIN and his nephew. MARTIN was to testify in the hearing; There is no word yet on whether or not MARTIN did actually testify.

NBC NEWS has more.

« see more Net News