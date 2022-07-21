-
Judge Ends Temporary Restraining Order In Ricky Martin Case As Nephew Drops Allegations Of Sexual Relationship
RICKY MARTIN's nephew will not move forward with his case against the singer for an alleged sexual relationship.
A judge in PUERTO RICO has ruled to not extend the temporary restraining order put in place on JULY 1st after a closed virtual hearing that included MARTIN and his nephew. MARTIN was to testify in the hearing; There is no word yet on whether or not MARTIN did actually testify.
