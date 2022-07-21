Shomby

Radio consultant and talent coach JOHN SHOMBY recently attended a ZOOM reunion of his college fraternity brothers, organized on behalf of one who is battling an illness and wanted to reconnect. In typical SHOMBY fashion, the event was not only fun, but also provided a teachable moment that he's now sharing with our readers in his latest CONSULTANT TIPS column at ALL ACCESS.

SHOMBY writes that he realized during the meeting that the best attributes of strong interpersonal relationships apply directly to radio, which is very much in the relationship business, including connections with listeners, clients and staff. Find out more by reading the full column, "What Can We Learn About Relationships From A Fraternity Reunion,” in our CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

