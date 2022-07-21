Lucky

New festival LUCKTOBERFEST will take place just outside of AUSTIN, TX at WILLIE NELSON’s ranch in LUCK, TX. The event, set for OCTOBER 28th – NOVEMBER 6th, will feature headliners TANYA TUCKER, ORVILLE PECK, LOS LOBOS, SASAMI, FANTASTIC NEGRITO, PAUL CAUTHEN’s BIG VELVET REVUE, BOB SCHNEIDER and more.

LUCK PRESENTS Founder MATT BIZER said, “LUCKTOBERFEST is a 10-day celebration of everything we love about TEXAS, from the music to the food and everything in between. LUCK, at its core, is all about community, where everyone can come as they are. By collaborating with an amazing and diverse group of local and national curators, we are celebrating TEXAS by holding space for people to be themselves and share their incredible talents. Bring a little of yourself to LUCK this year, and take a little bit of LUCK with you on your way out!”

Festival passes, which include admittance to all events, will go on sale TOMORROW (7/22) at 10a (CT). Daily passes will also be available for purchase on MONDAY, JULY 25th at 10a (CT). More than 20,000 people are expected to attend. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK.

