Lefkowitz

PR Firm SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted MAX LEFKOWITZ to Dir./Publicity. He joined SHORE FIRE’s BROOKLYN office in 2015 and was previously a Senior Account Executive. During his time with the company, he has worked on publicity campaigns for a range of top artists, including BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, ELVIS COSTELLO, ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO, LOS LOBOS, AMOS LEE, PHOSPHORESCENT, and NICOLE ATKINS, as well as emerging talent including MATTHEW WHITAKER, ANGIE MCMAHON, BRITTANY DAVIS, CACTUS BLOSSOMS and CHA WA.

Shore Fire SVP Matt Hanks said, “MAX is admired by his co-workers and clients for his attention to detail, follow through and commitment to excellence. He’s also a generous and effective mentor, and as we congratulate him on his elevation to Dir., we look forward to his continued contributions to shaping Shore Fire’s staff and its future successes.”

LEFKOWITZ added, "I've always admired SHORE FIRE's dedication to mentoring younger staff and helping them become the next generation of leaders in our field. It's that culture of guidance and growth that I believe makes SHORE FIRE so special, and in my seven-plus years here I've benefited from that in more ways than I can count. As I enter the role of Dir./Publicity, it's an honor to keep that spirit alive and give the next class of publicists the same invaluable education and opportunity that I've been so fortunate to receive here at SHORE FIRE. A huge thank you to MARILYN LAVERTY, MATT HANKS, MARK SATLOF and all of my colleagues for setting such a great example to follow."

« see more Net News