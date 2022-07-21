May & Taylor (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

BRIAN MAY and ROGER TAYLOR of QUEEN are "humbled and honoured" after Queen became the first ever act in history to break a record no other band ever has before. The OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY announced that the 1981 album QUEEN GREATEST HITS has surpassed 7 million sales in the UK, something no other band has ever accomplished.

The record was already BRITAIN’s best-selling album, being certified Platinum 23 times, but this is truly an even greater milestone through a combination of physical sales, downloads and streams.

The band have been on tour with ADAM LAMBERT in the UK and EUROPE after a two-year delay. They were given the news as the trio approached the final shows of their European tour.

