Live Nation Scholarship Winners

LIVE NATION and the nonprofit MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION announced the recipients of its 2022 scholarship awards, given to five outstanding college students pursuing music industry careers. The five students will receive a combined $40,000 in scholarship awards, and were selected based upon criteria including academic performance, leadership skills, and a passionate commitment to the entertainment industry.

HEATHER HOWARD, a 21-year-old rising senior and Dean's Scholar at MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY majoring in Recording Industry Music Business with a minor in Business Administration, was the winner of the $10,000 STEVEN J. FINKEL Service Excellence Scholarship established by LIVE NATION for students who are passionate about improving the live music experience for fans and artists.

HOWARD said, "By receiving this scholarship, I am able to pay for my senior year in full and my family does not have to carry the burden of trying to figure out how to support me through my final two semesters of my undergraduate degree. This means the world to me as I have spent the last 3 years studying hard, working hard, and putting my best foot forward so that I could thrive and be successful in my educational career. This scholarship allows me to focus on my education and leave the worries behind."

NANCY RICO-MINEROS, a 22-year-old rising senior and Music Technology major at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY, received the $10,000 TIFFANY GREEN Operator Scholarship that was established by LIVE NATION to support women pursuing careers in live entertainment.

RICO-MINEROS said, "Following the death of my mom back in 2020, my future in the music industry seemed uncertain. Receiving this scholarship affirms that I am on the right path and that there are people who are willing to support me."

LIANA STERN, a 20-year-old rising junior at the UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI pursuing a Public Relations degree with a minor in Music Business and Entertainment Industries, was awarded the 2022 $10,000 LIVE NATION Scholarship, supporting students pursuing careers in the five core areas of LIVE NATION’s business: concert and venue promotion, sponsorship and advertising, ticketing, and artist management.

STERN said, "College debt can be a career hindrance, so receiving this scholarship means that I can focus on developing myself into an industry professional without the added financial stress. Having one less loan to repay will give me more freedom and independence post-graduation. To be selected for this scholarship out of thousands of applicants means that all the hard work and time I have dedicated to pursuing my career has paid off!”

COLIN CLARK-BRACEWELL, a 21-year-old rising senior at the UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIES studying Marketing & Vocal Performance, and MAIA PIVEC, a 25-year-old senior at MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY MANKATO who plans to create music for video games, are each a recipient of the $5,000 AFFINITY PLUS Scholarship, an award from the MINNESOTA-based AFFINITY PLUS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, designated for MINNESOTA college students pursuing a career related to the music industry.

BRACEWELL said, "I’m excited to receive the AFFINITY PLUS Scholarship since it will allow me to continue growing and pursuing my dream of a career in music. A lot of my time and money has to be dedicated to my music career, and the AFFINITY PLUS Scholarship makes this possible. I hope to eventually give back and support the communities that have helped me along the way."

PIVEC said, "I cannot afford college and therefore rely on loans, grants, and scholarships to be able to sustain my education. Receiving this scholarship not only means that I will be able to continue learning about what I love - music - but it also shows me that there are people and organizations who love music as much as I do and are willing to support others to continue to benefit such an important industry."

MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION Executive Director NURIT SIEGEL SMITH said, "With college costs continuing to rise, it is increasingly important that we offer this critical financial support for our scholars to turn their passions into life-long professions. With our partners, we are honored to help sustain education, inspire careers, and springboard our 2022 scholarship winners to pathways of success."

LIVE NATION COO/US Concerts JACQUELINE BEATO said, "LIVE NATION continues to be committed to supporting the next generation of live through our unique scholarship program. We are dedicated to breaking barriers of entry to the industry and empowering the future of music and live entertainment."

