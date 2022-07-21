Beachfront Concerts

DAVE MATTHEWS and TIM REYNOLDS will return to the white sand beaches of MEXICO for their sixth annual DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS RIVIERA MAYA event, FEBRUARY 17th-19th, 2023. The weekend will kick off with a welcome party on THURSDAY, followed by a three-night run of DAVE & TIM playing along the Caribbean shoreline. The 2023 event will once again be hosted at the MOON PALACE CANCÚN.

DAVE & TIM RIVIERA MAYA’s ongoing commitment to a comprehensive greening program continues in partnership with MOON PALACE, which has been designated as a low carbon tourism provider. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfill. These efforts have resulted in more responsible and sustainable event production while directly contributing to the fight against climate change.

DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS RIVIERA MAYA will continue to closely monitor relevant recommendations and guidelines from the CDC, the WHO and local authorities in order to prioritize the health and safety of all guests, artists and staff. Click here for more info.





