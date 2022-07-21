Swedish House Mafia (Photo: Alexander Wessley)

Swedish EDM trio SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA have announced their first-ever North American residency, coming to WYNN LAS VEGAS' ENCORE BEACH CLUB and XS NIGHTCLUB.

SEBASTIAN INGROSSO, STEVE ANGELLO and AXEL "AXWELL" HEDFORS will bring their award-winning music to The Strip, beginning AUGUST 20, and running two years.

ANGELLO commented, "We love going from arenas to clubs, from huge epic raves to intimate club shows and then back into the arena. That balance is really important to us and our fans. We're happy to bring this balance to VEGAS with WYNN."

The residency won't be run-of-the-mill either. There will be a customized stage design, curated LED displays, pyrotechnics, cryogenics and more.

WYNN NIGHTLIFE Asst. VP RYAN JONES added, "We're excited to partner with Swedish House Mafia and give their fanbase an opportunity to see them perform in a more intimate nightclub setting."

For tickets and a full calendar lineup, please visit wynnnightlife.com.

