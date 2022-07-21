démodé recordings

BROOKLYN, NY-based independent record label DEMODE RECORDINGS announced their release of a new album, "Hour of Green Evening," by LOS ANGELES art-rock band GOON.

DEMODE RECORDINGS describes the new album as "a record of melodic richness and finely textured production, slipping easily between heavy guitars and glimmering vocals, a fullness that comforts but never overwhelms. The songs have a melancholy to them, but they never succumb to hopelessness, knowing at the heart of the darkest night there is still light, goodness, and maybe even someone else there to help you wander through."

You can check out the GOON website here.

