Guap's 'Stoop Kid' Film Released By 88rising & Amazon Music
by Jeff McKay
July 22, 2022
88RISING is teaming up with AMAZON MUSIC to present GUAP’s new short film, "STOOP KID," set for release on JULY 21st.
GUAP, also known as GUAPDAD4000, is a CALIFORNIA-born rapper, singer, and songwriter of Filipino and African-American descent who has released a number of songs, including "SCAMMIN" and "PRADA PROCESS." "STOOP KID" follows his new self-titled EP, GUAP, which highlights the various aspects of who AKEEM "GUAP" HAYES is today.
You can watch the official trailer for "STOOP KID" here.