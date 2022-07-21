Stoop Kid

88RISING is teaming up with AMAZON MUSIC to present GUAP’s new short film, "STOOP KID," set for release on JULY 21st.

GUAP, also known as GUAPDAD4000, is a CALIFORNIA-born rapper, singer, and songwriter of Filipino and African-American descent who has released a number of songs, including "SCAMMIN" and "PRADA PROCESS." "STOOP KID" follows his new self-titled EP, GUAP, which highlights the various aspects of who AKEEM "GUAP" HAYES is today.

You can watch the official trailer for "STOOP KID" here.





