Five Contemporary Christian stations and Southern Gospel sister station POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO (PAR) met for 'Summer Camp' this past week on the campus of VIRGINIA TECH in Blacksburg, VA (7/17-7/20). More than 50 team members from six of its radio stations and six guests gathered for inspiration.



“While there is no cure for COVID-19, we may have found a way to treat the isolation and loneliness caused by the lingering effects of the global pandemic,” said EVP BRIAN SANDERS. “For two and a half years, we were unable to get together and really connect—you can only do so much team building on ZOOM.”



PAR President EDDIE BAKER also reminded the team to think outside the box and be bold with new ideas. “The world needs the right kind of crazy,” said BAKER.



PROVIDENT LABEL GROUP's LYDIA LAIRD provided worship while Assistant Pastor of IMMANUEL NASHVILLE, BARNABAS PIPER, led Biblical teaching from Ecclesiastes.



Throughout the camp, SANDERS spoke about the importance of having a winning and engaged culture. He challenged PAR team members to inspire one another, to dig deep, to reconnect with one another during the event, and to continue these things on into the future.



Other speakers included LORI LEWIS, DAVID HARMS, and PAR team members who spoke on topics designed to sharpen their skills.



The entire PAR team will gather again in JANUARY 2023 for its annual 'Vision Week' event.





