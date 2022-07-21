Willis (Photo: Nora Canfield)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATON's CMA FOUNDATION has hired FRANKLIN WILLIS as its Community Impact Dir., effective AUGUST 8th. In the newly-created role, WILLIS will serve to further the CMA FOUNDATION’s ongoing commitment to fostering high quality and sustainable music education programs across the U.S.. working closely with teachers, students, policymakers, nonprofit partners and other key stakeholders to expand outreach, increase involvement and foster connection.

Prior to his new role, WILLIS worked as an elementary music coach for METRO NASHVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

“FRANKLIN has been a key voice and valuable partner to the CMA FOUNDATION for many years,” said CMA FOUNDATION Executive Dir. TIFFANY KERNS, to whom WILLIS will report. “He not only shares our passion for furthering and fostering quality music education programs for students, but as a former music educator and past [CMA] Music Teacher of Excellence himself, he offers invaluable insight into the challenges and opportunities that exist in the arts. We are thrilled to welcome FRANKLIN to our team and are excited to maximize his creativity and robust knowledge to create impactful and sustainable change across music and arts education.”

