Welz (Photo: M. Welz)

SECRETLY DISTRIBUTION has promoted CHRIS WELZ from Managing Dir. to COO of the company, a role that will continue to see him lead its global digital and physical operations. He joined the company in 2003 and played a pivotal role in expanding the services, staff, international presence and double-digit annual revenue growth that have cemented Secretly Distribution as a solution for global artists and independent record labels.

WELZ said, "For over two decades, SECRETLY DISTRIBUTION's hallmark has been a curatorial, quality-driven approach to global distribution. We've built this team as an extension of our labels and artists, pairing an unrivaled knowledge of repertoire with a suite of tools that brings the strongest possible day-to-day value for our partners."

Co-CEO DARIUS VAN ARMAN added, "Chris Welz's leadership has cemented Secretly Distribution as one of the most successful, truly independent global music distribution platforms in the world. Secretly Distribution wouldn't be what it is without Chris, and we are so very proud and excited that, as COO, he will continue to contribute his intelligence, work ethic and extraordinary team leadership skills to the Secretly Distribution community for many years to come."

After a two-year break, SECRETLY DISTRIBUTION has also announced the in-person return of its annual Label Summit, taking place in its headquarters of BLOOMINGTON, IN, August 1st-4th. The summit will include presentations, panels, roundtable sessions and one-on-one meetings to discuss relevant trends and the music industry at-large. Click here for more info.





« see more Net News