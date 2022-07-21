Connecting Artists To Fans

MANDOLIN, the company known for its live stream concerts and digital fan engagement platform, has just launched a pair of new products in FAN NAVIGATOR and MANDOLIN FAN PAGES.

MANDOLIN's two new launches speak to their goal of empowering artists to take full control of their data through digital experiences and data ownership - increasing fandom and driving revenue.

FAN NAVIGATOR is meant to unify and enrich an artist’s data so they can truly know their audience, with unique FAN PROFILES and actionable segments grouped via machine learning that predict level of fandom. The resulting playbooks give artists tailored marketing recommendations to activate each fan with data fully owned and accessible by the artist.

FAN NAVIGATOR's integration with CHARTMETRIC offers a data dashboard combining streaming and social stats with FAN NAVIGATOR’s individual fan data.

Commented CHARTMETRIC Chief Commercial Officer CHAZ JENKINS, ‘We’re delighted that FAN NAVIGATOR is providing even more artists with instant access to essential insight and helping them make decisions that will allow them to expand and building stronger relationships with their audiences."

FAN PAGES are the artist’s branded epicenter for fan engagement. A link-in bio on steroids, it replaces boring rows of link boxes with rich media embeds, tour and merch store integrations, and survey and follower gates that reward the most loyal fans and de-anonymize passive fans.

