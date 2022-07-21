Partnering With LG

Music, media and technology company STRINGRAY has partnered with LG smart TVs and WebOS operations systems worldwide to carry their FAST CHANNELS, including audio channels, STINGRAY Naturescape, and specialty channels. As part of the new deal, LG will also make associated Stingray AVOD packages for karaoke and concerts.

LG CHANNELS users will have free access to STINGRAY MUSIC audio channels, including Classic Rock, Easy Listening, Everything ‘80s, Greatest Hits, Hit List, Hip-Hop, Hot Country, Pop Adult, Smooth Jazz, Soul Storm, and Spa.

For LG CHANNELS on-demand viewers, STINGRAY will curate its karaoke tracks into genre-based playlists, including one dedicated to kids and aspiring artists. LG will also include a selection of Qello Concerts and documentaries featuring FOO FIGHTERS, THE EAGLES and more.

STINGRAY Chief Revenue Officer DAVID PURDY commented, “We are thrilled to have been chosen as content partner for LG CHANNELS. By working together, we will drive up engagement with free access to the most comprehensive mix of music-related content worldwide. Our curated music services, video products and specialty programming are the perfect complement to viewers of LG CHANNELS.”

