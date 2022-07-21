Bruce Springsteen: Fans Getting Sticker Shock (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

Tickets went on sale this week for BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN's upcoming 2023 U.S. concert tour (NET NEWS 7/13), with tickets priced at a very reasonable $399 to $60 for the nosebleeds as they hit the marketplace. Within minutes, though, LIVE NATION and TICKETMASTER's new flex pricing went into effect, sending price tags for even modest seats climbing to upwards of $5,000 apiece thanks to the algorithms which estimate the value..

The social media uproar which followed was predictable, with longtime fans lamenting THE BOSS losing his working-class, blue-collar roots, after charging several thousand dollars for his stint on BROADWAY several years ago.

STEVEN VAN ZANDT was the only member of the SPRINGSTEEN camp to offer comment, taking to INSTAGRAM to say he had "nothing, zilch, bupkis" to do with the pricing of tickets.

The tour starts FEBRUARY 1st in TAMPA, and ends APRIL 14th at the PRUDENTIAL CENTER in NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, with most of the arena dates one-offs, creating the huge demand.

As BOB LEFSETZ put it in his popular industry email, "This is economics. This is AMERICA. LIVE NATIONTICKETMASTER/BRUCE are doing their best to live in the present. But the fans...THEY'RE LOCKED IN THE PAST!"

« back to Net News