Autumn Equinox Edition

PLANET BLUEGRASS have announced MABON, a new concert series programmed in conjunction with WATCHHOUSE's ANDREW MARTIN and EMILY FRANTZ as curators, SEPT. 16th-18th in LYONS CO.

Among the scheduled performers for the three nights are REGINA SPEKTOR, EMMYLOU HARRIS with WATCHOUSE as her backing band and sets from THEE SACRED SOULS, BIG RICHARD, YASMIN WILLIAMS, WAXAHATCHEE and THE LIL SMOKIES, among others.

Commented PLANET BLUEGRASS Dir./Partnerships & Communications GRACE BARRETT, “We are so excited to be curating this series with WATCHHOUSE, who are dear friends whose music has inspired us for years. The PLANET BLUEGRASS calendar really functions around the sun, and we can't think of a better way to say ‘so long’ to summer.”

MARTIN and FRANTZ were similarly pumped for the event. noting, “We’ve been lucky enough to play so many festivals and events and have always loved the ones hosted by PLANET BLUEGRASS. We haven’t been able to sit in on the curation side until now and we’re so grateful for the opportunity to reach out to artists whose songs have meant a lot to us over the years, or just recently. Autumn solstice feels like the perfect time to cozy up and sink into some feely songs together.”

